“A Capa do Livro Ilude” nos dias 23 de dezembro e 7 janeiro

17 de Dezembro, 202215 de Dezembro, 2022
A Associação Movimento Palco apresenta o Teatro Musical – “A Capa do Livro Ilude”, numa adaptação do Grupo Dreamers do original Mary Poppins.

Reserva já o teu bilhete antes que esgote!