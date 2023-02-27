Desporto

João Anunciação vence prémio de montanha em França

27 de Fevereiro, 2023
João Anunciação venceu o prémio de montanha em França no prémio Anthony Pérez, em Toulouse.

O jovem ciclista do concelho de Almeirim que representa a Alenquer GDM Anipura ficou em 12.º na geral.

Esta é a primeira vitória de João Anunciação em provas internacionais.