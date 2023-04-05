Cultura

“A arte e os seus artistas”

5 de Abril, 2023
A exposição “A arte e os seus artistas, A visão dos alunos da ESMA” está a decorrer na Biblioteca Municipal de Almeirim que irá estar patente até dia 14 de abril.

O agrupamento de escolas faz um convite para que possam passar para ver a exposição.