Desporto

Melhor e maior torneio de futebol veterano está de volta

10 de Abril, 202310 de Abril, 2023
Três anos depois da paragem devido à pandemia de Covid-19, o torneio internacional de futebol veterano SANTEIRIM está de regresso para a 29.ª edição.

Este ano vão marcar presença no evento 12 equipas, seis países e dois continentes.

O Torneio vai decorrer de 18 a 21 de maio.