Planície Fértil venceu Torneio de Sueca

17 de Abril, 202317 de Abril, 2023
A equipa Planície Fértil de Paço dos Negros foi a grande vencedora do Torneio de Sueca 2023. Arlindo Tome e António Cunha foram os grandes vencedores depois de vencerem na final uma dupla de Fazendas de Almeirim.

A competição decorreu nos últimos meses nas freguesias do concelho.