Festival de Acordeão volta a Almeirim

Cultura
6 de Outubro, 20216 de Outubro, 2021
O Jardim da República vai receber este domingo, dia 10 de outubro às 16H00, o Festival de Acordeão 2021.

O festival vai contar com a presença dos acordeonistas portugueses Tino Costa e Emanuel Soares e do acordeonista espanhol David Duarte.

O espetáculo vai ser o ar livre e com entrada gratuita.