António Costa inaugura novo armazém automático da Sumol+Compal (VÍDEO)

15 de Outubro, 202115 de Outubro, 2021
A Sumol+Compal investiu 15 milhões de euros no novo armazém automático em Almeirim ,que vai permitir duplicar a capacidade de armazenagem no centro logístico desta cidade e aumentar a rapidez de expedição.