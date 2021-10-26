Sociedade

Hora muda

26 de Outubro, 202126 de Outubro, 2021
A mudança de hora para o horário de inverno faz-se na madrugada de sábado para domingo, de 30 (sábado) para 31 de outubro (domingo) de 2021.

Assim, às 02h00 do dia 31 deve-se atrasar o relógio uma hora no Continente e na Madeira. Nos Açores deve-se atrasar uma hora à 01h00 da manhã.