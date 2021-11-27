Sem categoria

Covid-19: Casos não param de aumentar

Nas últimas 24 horas, o Concelho de Almeirim registou mais 8 casos positivos. Almeirim conta agora com 1879 casos confirmados e 38 óbitos.

Já Portugal registou mais 12 óbitos e 3364 casos positivos.