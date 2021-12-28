Sociedade

Almeirim atinge taxa de incidência brutal

28 de Dezembro, 202128 de Dezembro, 2021
Os números da Covid-19 em Almeirim continuam a aumentar a taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias atinge um número muito significativo: 1008 por 100 mil habitantes.

Ao dia 28 de dezembro, em Almeirim há 2255 casos confirmados, com 2040 pessoas recuperadas, 177 casos ativos no concelho e 38 óbitos.