Testes Covid-19: Superado record do Natal

31 de Dezembro, 202131 de Dezembro, 2021
No concelho de Almeirim foram realizados perto de 4 000 testes Covid nos dias 30 e 31 de dezembro, apurou o Jornal O ALMEIRINENSE.

No dia 24 de dezembro tinha sido atingido um máximo diário com 1800 testes, mas nos dias 30 e 31 foram feitos 2000 testes por dia.