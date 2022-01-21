COVID-19

Covid-19: Almeirim com um dos piores registos de sempre

0
21 de Janeiro, 202221 de Janeiro, 2022
Covid-19: Almeirim com um dos piores registos de sempre

Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 122 casos positivos de Covid-19.

O concelho possui ainda 633 casos ativos, 42 óbitos e a taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias é de 4150 por 100 mil habitantes.

Portugal, por sua vez, atingiu um novo máximo diário com quase 59000 casos.