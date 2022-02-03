COVID-19

Covid-19: Mais 77 casos para Almeirim

3 de Fevereiro, 20223 de Fevereiro, 2022
Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 77 casos de Covid-19.

Almeirim tem 4835 casos confirmados, 796 casos ativos, 3997 recuperados e 42 óbitos.

A nível nacional, registou-se mais 50447 casos positivos e 53 mortes.