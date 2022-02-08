COVID-19

Covid-19: Concelho regista 47 novos casos de infecção

Nas últimas 24 horas, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 47 casos positivos de Covid-19.

Almeirim possui, neste momento, 5108 casos confirmados, 4470 recuperados, 549 casos ativos e 42 óbitos.

Já a nível Nacional, registou-se mais 44 mortes e 30757 casos.