Desporto

Miguel Santos novamente chamado à Seleção

19 de Fevereiro, 202219 de Fevereiro, 2022
Miguel Santos, guarda-redes da equipa 3AA, foi chamado para a seleção nacional de Andebol em Sub-16.


O estágio realiza-se de 28 de fevereiro a 1 março, em Setúbal.