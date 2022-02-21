Sociedade

Um ferido em acidente nas Fazendas de Almeirim

21 de Fevereiro, 202221 de Fevereiro, 2022
Uma pessoas ficou ferida na sequência de um acidente em Fazendas de Almeirim. Pelo que O ALMEIRINENSE apurou, registou-se uma colisão entre ciclomotor e veiculo ligeiro de mercadorias que transportava material de obras.

No local estão os Bombeiros Voluntários de Almeirim e a GNR Almeirim.