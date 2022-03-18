COVID-19

Covid-19: Almeirim regista 249 novos casos numa semana

18 de Março, 202218 de Março, 2022
Nos últimos sete dias, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 249 novos casos positivos de Covid-19.

O concelho contabiliza 6437 casos confirmados, 759 casos ativos, 44 óbitos e a taxa de incidência nos últimos 14 dias é de 2253 por 100 mil habitantes.