Política

Notícia O ALMEIRINENSE: Almeirim vai ter Trotinetes

18 de Março, 202218 de Março, 2022
O concelho de Almeirim vai ter trotinetes elétricas, apurou o jornal O ALMEIRINENSE.

O nosso jornal sabe que o assunto vai à reunião de Câmara da próxima semana e o projeto deve ser implementado em abril.