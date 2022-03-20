Desporto

Tigres apurado para Nacional

20 de Março, 2022
A formação de Sub17 do Hóquei Clube Os Tigres apurou-se para o Campeonato Nacional ao vencer esta tarde a Física de Torres Vedras por 1-3.

Os playoffs de subida começaram na sexta feira, onde até ao jogo decisivo os Tigres venceram a Sanjoanense  e empataram com a Mealhada.