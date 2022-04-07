Desporto

Manuel Luís Goucha entrevista Bruno Leitão

Bruno Leitão vai estar à conversa com o Manuel Luis Goucha esta quinta-feira, a partir das 16h na TVI.

O canal de televisão esteve na cidade a acompanhar as rotinas do Campeão e hoje vai ser entrevistado em estúdio.