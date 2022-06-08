Sociedade

Alunos do Pré-escolar realizam exposição na Biblioteca Municipal

0
8 de Junho, 20228 de Junho, 2022
Alunos do Pré-escolar realizam exposição na Biblioteca Municipal

Está patente, na biblioteca Municipal Marquesa de Cadaval, uma exposição feita pelos alunos do pré escolar do agrupamento de escolas de Almeirim.

A Exposição tem como tema ” O mundo da Fantasia”, e vai estar na biblioteca até ao próximo dia 14 de junho.