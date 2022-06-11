Desporto

Almeirinenses assistem ao jogo da seleção

0
11 de Junho, 202211 de Junho, 2022
Almeirinenses assistem ao jogo da seleção

O Concelho de Almeirim voltou a estar presenta num jogo da seleção nacional A. Desta vez a sorte sorriu aos alunos do Desporto Sénior +55 que assistiram ao vivo ao jogo Portugal x Chéquia.

Portugal venceu a Chéquia por 2-0 e ficou na liderança do grupo da Liga das Nações.