Desporto

Bruno Leitão à conquista do Mundial

11 de Junho, 202211 de Junho, 2022
Bruno Leitão vai participar no mês de junho no Campeonato do Mundo na Chéquia.

O atleta almeirinense vai participar em cinco provas: Marcha (800 e 1500m), Dardo, Disco e lançamento do peso.

As provas decorrem de 19 a 26 junho.