Desporto

Jogador do Futalmeirim chega aos 250 golos

18 de Novembro, 202218 de Novembro, 2022
Notável: Gabriel Falcão chegou à marca de 250 golos no Futalmeirim.

O jovem jogador, natural de Almeirim, joga no clube desde o escalão de petizes e no passado dia 12 de novembro, Falcão marcou quatro golos e três assistências contra o Laranja Mecânica.