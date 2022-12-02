Economia

Vouchers esgotam em 12 dias

Em 12 dias voaram os vouchers que a Câmara Municipal de Almeirim colocou à venda na campanha “5 vale o dobro”.

Este ano a autarquia emitiu mais 25% vouchers com o objetivo de injetar no comércio 100 mil euros, no valor global da campanha de Natal – “Comprar no comércio tradicional de Almeirim”.