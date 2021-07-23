Início » Início » Fernando Daniel: Concerto esgotado

Cultura
23 de Julho, 2021
Já estão esgotados os bilhetes para o concerto de Fernando Daniel.

O cantor vai atuar esta sexta-feira, dia 23 de julho, às 21H00 na Arena De Almeirim.

