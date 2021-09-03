IV Gala o Almeirinense com transmissão em direto

O Jornal O Almeirinense vai transmitir em direto na rede social facebook a IV Gala O Almeirinense que vai decorrer este sábado, dia 4 de setembro, na Arena D’Almeirim, a partir das 21H00.
Os interessados em assistir à IV Gala podem fazê-lo aqui.
