IV Gala o Almeirinense com transmissão em direto

3 de Setembro, 20213 de Setembro, 2021
O Jornal O Almeirinense vai transmitir em direto na rede social facebook a IV Gala O Almeirinense que vai decorrer este sábado, dia 4 de setembro, na Arena D’Almeirim, a partir das 21H00.

Os interessados em assistir à IV Gala podem fazê-lo aqui.

