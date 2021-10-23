Desporto

Covid adia jogo do U. Almeirim

23 de Outubro, 2021
Casos positivos de Covid na equipa sénior do Mação levaram ao adiamento do jogo com o U. Almeirim, agendado inicialmente para este domingo.

A partida foi alterada para 15 dezembro, pelas 20h30, no Campo Municipal Agostinho Pereira.

A decisão foi tomada em acordo com o U. Almeirim.