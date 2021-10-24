Sociedade

Covid-19: Almeirim só melhor que Rio Maior e Santarém

24 de Outubro, 202124 de Outubro, 2021
A situação da pandemia de Covid-19, em Almeirim, contínua com números acima da média no distrito. Neste domingo, o concelho de Almeirim existem 32 casos ativos e 14 em vigilância.

Numa situação pior que Almeirim só estão os concelhos de Rio Maior com 80 casos ativos e Santarém com 68.