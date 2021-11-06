Desporto

Gustavo do Canto à conquista do Mundo

O Gustavo do Canto vai participar este sábado, dia 6 novembro, no Campeonato do Mundo Júnior.

A prova realiza-se na Quarteira e a partida vai ser dada às 13h e vai ser disputada por 59 atletas.