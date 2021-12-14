Sociedade

Carros multados e rebocados

A GNR de Almeirim multou alguns carros esta terça-feira, dia 14 de dezembro, no início da Rua do Pinhal.

O nosso jornal testemunhou, a ação dos militares que aplicaram multas e ordenaram o reboque de carros que estavam numa zona proíbida e que frequentemente é utilizada para estacionamento.