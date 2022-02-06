COVID-19

Covid-19: Concelho regista mais 64 casos de infecção

6 de Fevereiro, 2022
No dia 5 de fevereiro, o concelho de Almeirim registou mais 64 casos positivos de Covid-19.

Almeirim tem 4966 casos confirmados, 680 casos ativos, 4244 recuperados e 42 óbitos.

A nível nacional, registou-se mais 41511 casos positivos e 44 mortes.