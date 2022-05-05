Sociedade

Falta de civismo deixa centro de cidade (muito) sujo

5 de Maio, 20225 de Maio, 2022
Quinta-feira, 5 maio, pelas 15h é esta a imagem do centro da cidade de Almeirim.

As imagens recolhidas pelo Jornal O Almeirinense mostram a quantidade de lixo colocado na parte de fora dos ecopontos.

O nosso jornal testemunhou também que os vários contentores estão praticamente vazios.