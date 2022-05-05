Sociedade

Melão de Almeirim serve de imagem para lotaria

A Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa escolheu o Melão de Almeirim para ser imagem da Lotaria clássica – Sabores de Portugal.

A MovAlmeirim desenvolveu um trabalho muito importante para concretizar esta ideia que vai promover muito a imagem da cidade, concelho e de um produto