Desporto

Associação 20 kms no Campeonato Internacional da Maia

0
13 de Maio, 202213 de Maio, 2022
Associação 20 kms no Campeonato Internacional da Maia

A secção de Ginástica Acrobática dos 20Km de Almeirim está a participar desde quinta-feira até este fim de semana no Campeonato Internacional Acro Cup na Maia.

Mais de 25 países do mundo inteiro estão presentes nesta prova. A equipa almeirinense está representada por 10 atletas.