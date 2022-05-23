Desporto

Andebol: 20 kms termina em primeiro

23 de Maio, 202222 de Maio, 2022
A equipa de andebol Sénior dos 20kms de Almeirim ficou em primeiro lugar na fase complementar.

A equipa almeirinense ganhou em casa a Vela de Tavira, este sábado dia 21.

“O Andebol Feminino  começa a renascer em Almeirim”, sublinham os responsáveis da secção.