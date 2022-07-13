Desporto

Nadadoras dos 20 kms batem record

13 de Julho, 2022
A equipa feminina dos 20 kms de Almeirim no escalão de Juvenis A bateu um novo recorde distrital nos 50 metros livres de estafetas. Agora o melhor registo da região está nos 2:14.31.

A equipa almeirinense é formada por Madalena Midões, Catarina Fragoso, Diana Oliveira e Beatriz Botas.