Diretor do Futalmeirim recebe distinção por desportivismo

24 de Novembro, 202224 de Novembro, 2022
Mais que o resultado do jogo do Futalmeirim com os juvenis do Rio Maior, o Director de Escalão, Nuno Fonseca, recebeu o cartão branco por parte da equipa de arbitragem por ter prestado auxílio a um atleta da equipa adversária quando este se lesionou.

No jogo jogado, o Futalmeirim ganhou por 3-2.