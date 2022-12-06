Sociedade

Rotary Club de Almeirim dá tablet ao Lar São José

O Rotary Club de Almeirim entregou, na segunda-feira dia 5 dezenbro, um tablet inovador, para atividades exclusivas à terceira Idade.

“Toda a equipa do Lar de S. José agradece esta generosa doação. Muito OBRIGADO e UM GRANDE BEM-HAJA!”, escreveram nas redes sociais.