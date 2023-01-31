Desporto

Árbitro de Almeirim ajuda jogador lesionado a sair do campo

Nos fóruns de futebol, a imagem de João Veríssimo a ajudar um jogador do Oriental tornou-se viral.

O árbitro de Almeirim auxiliou o massagista do Oriental na retirada de um jogador lesionado. São vários os elogios ao jovem árbitro.

FOTO: Instagram Campeonatos_das_oportunidades