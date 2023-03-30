Desporto

Falcão chamado à seleção

O jovem prodígio Gabriel Falcão integra a seleção distrital da Associação de Futebol de Santarém sub-13 que já no próximo dia 1 de abril irá participar no torneio em Évora de Inter-Associações.

O jogador universal tem dado nas vistas no Futalmeirim e na próxima temporada vai representar o Sporting.