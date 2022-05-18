Cultura

Arena d’Almeirim recebe Dj´s nas Festas da Cidade

18 de Maio, 202218 de Maio, 2022
A Arena d’Almeirim vai receber três noites de muita música integradas nas festas da cidade 2022.



Dia 18 de há Dj Luís Graça e Jorge Osório. No dia 24 é a vez dos Dj´s AVLYS e Swiss atuarem. E no dia 25, a Almeirim Night Sessions inclui Dj Peste e Gonçalo Henriques.

As entradas são gratuitas.