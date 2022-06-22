Desporto

Bruno Leitão: Mundial já arrancou

22 de Junho, 202222 de Junho, 2022
O atleta Bruno Leitão já começou a participação nos campeonatos do mundo na República Checa.

Nas primeira provas, Bruno Leitão conseguiu o 4.º lugar nos 1500m marcha, 9.º no dardo e 5.º na estafeta de 4×100. O almeirinense tem ainda as provas de disco, peso, 800 m marcha e estafeta 4×400.