Bragança já marca

29 de Junho, 202229 de Junho, 2022
O Sporting realizou, esta quarta-feira, mais um treino de preparação para a nova época, que ficou marcado por um jogo-treino frente à equipa B.

A equipa principal derrotou a secundária por 2-1, com golos de Daniel Bragança e Pedro Gonçalves.  Youssef Chermiti marcou para os «bês»