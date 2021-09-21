Cultura

Grupo de Metais da Tuna Académica de Coimbra no concelho de Almeirim

21 de Setembro, 202121 de Setembro, 2021
O Centro Cultural de Fazendas de Almeirim vai receber no dia 1 de outubro o Grupo de Metais da Tuna Académica de Coimbra.

Os bilhetes estão disponíveis na tesouraria da Câmara Municipal de Almeirim e a entrada é gratuita.