“O Almeirinense” é um jornal independente, para toda a classe profissional e social e de todas as idades com forte incidência informativa local e regional. Desde Outubro de 1955 a informar sobretudo almeirinenses mas também os nossos concelhos vizinhos, o nosso Quinzenário está, no presente, apostado na qualidade de informação em todas as suas vertentes, na edição papel, edição online e nas redes sociais.